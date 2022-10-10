JUST IN
Delhi's October rainfall was three times more than August, says IMD
Self-publishing picks up among children, young adults; few go mainstream
Sitharaman to leave for US on Tuesday to attend IMF, World Bank meetings
SC to hear on Tuesday ED's plea against HC order granting bail to Deshmukh
Actress, politician Khushbu Sundar gets UAE's prestigious Golden Visa
Gujarat: PM Modi promises airport in Ankleshwar for Bharuch district
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking declaration of cow as national animal
PM Modi to inaugurate phase I of 'Mahakal Lok' on Tuesday, Ujjain decked up
India's fuel demand slips to 10-month low in September: Government data
Goyal urges small businesses to look at dual listing by tapping Gift City
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi's October rainfall was three times more than August, says IMD
Business Standard

SC to hear Satyendar Jain's plea against transfer of bail plea on Tuesday

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has moved the Supreme Court against the transfer of his bail plea in a money laundering case to another judge, on the ED's request

Topics
Satyendar Jain | AAP government | Supreme Court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has moved the Supreme Court against the transfer of his bail plea in a money laundering case to another judge, on the ED's request, and the case will be heard on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and the top court agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The bench said: "List the matter tomorrow as the first item on board."

Jain has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court, which declined to entertain his plea in connection with the transfer of proceedings in a money laundering case.

Jain had moved the high court against the order passed by Principal District and Sessions Court allowing the ED's plea for transfer of Jain's case from special judge Geejanjali Goel to special judge Vikas Dhull. In May, the ED arrested Jain under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Dismissing Jain's plea on October 1, the high court noted that the question is about an apprehension in the mind of a party.

On September 21, the Supreme Court had directed a sessions court to consider a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of Jain's bail hearing, in a money laundering case, to another judge.

Earlier, Principal District and Sessions judge Vinay Kumar Gupta stayed the proceedings of the bail hearing before special judge Geetanjali Goel and issued notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case. The judge sought replies from the respondents in the case - on an application by ED seeking transfer of the case to another judge -- by September 30.

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since his arrest in the PMLA case on May 30, is presently lodged in Tihar jail. As per the earlier submissions of ED, Jain was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED had raised certain contentions in connection with the bail arguments being heard by the special judge.

--IANS

ss/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Satyendar Jain

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 18:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU