SC wants national plan on Covid-19 situation, including on oxygen supply

As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a national plan on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus.
A bench headed by Chief S A Bobde said it would also consider the issue pertaining to method and manner of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.
The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S R Bhat, said it would examine the aspect relating to power of the high courts to declare lockdown amid the pandemic.
The apex court appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo motu proceedings.
The bench issued notice to the Centre and said it would hear the matter on Friday.
