Scotland detects 6 Omicron Covid-19 variant cases, UK total at 9

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, NZ vs SCO highlights: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs
ICC T20 WC, AFG vs SCO Highlights: Afghanistan wins by 130 runs
T20 WC, SCO vs NAM Highlights: Trumpelmann shines as Namibia wins by 4 wkts
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
-
Six cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland on Monday, taking the UK's total to nine following three cases detected in England earlier.
The Scottish government said four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While all three of England's previously detected cases had a travel link with southern Africa, some of the people identified in Scotland have no travel history and may have caught the potentially highly transmissible variant in the community.
"In some of the cases, we are aware that there is no travel history involved. So what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus," Scotland Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the BBC in reference to the cases detected in Scotland.
But the minister reiterated that it is too early to say whether even tougher social distancing norms may be required against what is feared to be a potentially highly infectious variant and its response to current vaccines is yet to be fully determined.
"This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant, said Scotland Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases. This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks," he said.
The Omicron variant, feared to spread faster and partially reduce vaccine protection, was identified in South Africa earlier this week and classed as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants.
Omicron was first reported in South Africa and cases have been detected in countries across the world, including Australia, Germany, Israel and Hong Kong. Ten countries in southern Africa have been added to the UK's travel ban "red list" in response and all overseas travellers arriving into the UK from Tuesday will need to take a PCR test.
India also tightened its international travel norms in response, keeping all of Europe including the UK on an at-risk list requiring additional airport screening and self-isolation as part of actions against the new variant.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set out plans for compulsory face coverings in shops and on public transport, which will be laid before Parliament this week.
Meanwhile, the UK's vaccine advisory body is considering backing an expansion of the COVID booster vaccine scheme. Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has said it would be "sensible" to cut the current six-month time gap between doses and extend boosters to the under-40s as part of a planned "boost the booster" drive to protect against COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU