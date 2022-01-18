'Secret' meeting between Param Bir, Waze: Show cause notice to 4 cops

-
ALSO READ
Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze planned Antilia bomb threat, says Nawab Malik
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir accepts suspension order
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
-
Navi Mumbai police issued a show-cause notice to four police officials in connection with the alleged 'secret' meeting between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze last November, an official said on Tuesday.
The duo had met in a room adjacent to the chamber of Justice Chandiwal (retd) Commission in a building in south Mumbai.
The one-member panel is probing allegations of corruption levelled against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh after the latter was removed as Mumbai police commissioner.
The four personnel of Navi Mumbai police's Local Arms Unit had escorted Waze from the Taloja Jail to a hearing before the commission in south Mumbai when he and Singh managed to speak to each other in private.
"The show-cause notice has been issued by DCP, Headquarters, who probed the issue. Once he gives the report, we will take necessary action," said a top Navi Mumbai police officer.
The four personnel to whom the notice was issued include a police sub-inspector and three constables, he said.
Waze is currently lodged in the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with the 'Antilia' security scare case in which an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last February. Waze is also the prime accused in the Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.
"After the information of the meeting between Singh and Waze came to light, senior officials of the Mumbai Police visited the spot and informed the Navi Mumbai Police. We took serious note of the incident and an inquiry was ordered against the four police officials for the violation of protocol while escorting the accused person," the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU