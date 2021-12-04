Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir accepts suspension order

Former commissioner Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order and the home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said here on Friday.

Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane. The former commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

