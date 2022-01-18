Explosive in Ghazipur IED could have been dropped by Pak drones: Officials

The explosive used in the IED, which was seized from the Ghazipur flower market here, is suspected to be part of consignments dropped in and Jammu Kashmir by drones from Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The seizures made in recent times and the use of RDX in the improvised explosive device (IED) found at the market indicate towards Pakistani spy agency ISI's role, they said.

The IED was seized from the market on January 14, ahead of Republic Day.

"Nearly 40 people associated with the Ghazipur flower market have been questioned as part of a probe following the seizure of the IED. But we are yet to make any headway in the case. Local enquiries conducted so far have not given any concrete material," a senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, said.

On Monday, after the National Security Guard (NSG) informed the Delhi Police that the IED seized from the market had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components, police officials probing the case said that RDX as a component was used in blasts in the national capital earlier.

No arrest has been made in the Ghazipur case till now.

Police are examining footage of multiple CCTV cameras to find a suspect.

Police officials said they suspect that the kind of explosive used in the IED seized from the market could have been part of consignments dropped in Jammu Kashmir and by droned from

The federal counter-terrorist commando force, NSG had sent experts from its National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) based in Haryana's Manesar to defuse the IED.

Sources said a final post-blast investigation report has been submitted to the Delhi Police and it states that the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces that could act as shrapnel during an explosion and had a timer device attached to it.

The RDX was used as the core explosive in the IED but it did not blow off due to a "glitch" in the circuit, they said quoting the investigation report.

The force had defused the about 3-kg IED that was kept inside an iron box and was concealed in a black backpack.

A pit was dug at the "phool mandi" or the flower market campus and the IED was blown under a "controlled explosion" procedure by the NSG personnel.

The incident has been taken very seriously by the Delhi Police and other security agencies as it came just days before the January 26 Republic Day celebrations, for which the security apparatus in the national capital is on a high-alert.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)