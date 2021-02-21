Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Anantnag, weapons recovered

-
ALSO READ
One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
Arrest of top Lashkar-e-Mustafa terrorist major success for J-K police
Machine gun among arms cache unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
LeT hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, militant associate held
Militant, believed to be Pakistani affiliated to LeT, killed in Baramulla
-
After the arrest of the conspirator of the Krishna Dhaba attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in a joint operation busted one hideout of terrorist in Anantnag forest, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said on Sunday.
"One hideout was busted in Anantnag forest by Police and Army after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.
The official said that three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol magazines, and other items recovered from the hideout site.
IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all vital locations in the region today.
According to sources, IGP has asked to place snipers at high-rise buildings, relocated permanent bunkers, and asked to enhance anti-terrorists operations.
On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU