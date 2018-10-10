JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

New Farakka Express derails near Rae Bareli in UP,: 7 dead, 9 injured
Business Standard

Senior advocate Tushar Mehta appointed Solicitor General of India

The post of the Solicitor General fell vacant after Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post in October last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

Senior advocate Tushar Mehta was on Wednesday appointed the Solicitor General of India, the second highest ranking law officer, almost a year after the post fell vacant, according to an official order.

Mehta is at present the Additional Solicitor General.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Mehta, senior advocate, as the Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office for a period till 30.06.2020," the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Attorney General of India is the top most law officer of the country.

The post of the Solicitor General fell vacant after Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post in October last year.
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements