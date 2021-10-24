Several buildings will have to be demolished: Haryana CM on 'forest land'

-
ALSO READ
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Adequate arrangements to tackle black fungus cases: Haryana chief minister
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi, discusses farmer issues
Covid-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, allows malls to operate
-
Several buildings in Gurugram and Faridabad will have to be demolished if authorities were to remove all structures from 'forest land' as defined by the Supreme Court in its 2018 judgement, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the fresh affidavit filed before the apex court on 2018 Kant Enclave verdict.
The Supreme Court in 2018 had noted that all notified land in the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), was to be considered 'forest land.'
The court on July 23 had directed the state government to raze down all unauthorized structures on the Aravali forest land. The state government abided by the direction and demolished a slum colony in Khori Gaon and sent show-cause notices to several owners of commercial structures including farmhouses, banquet halls, etc. Many had claimed that their properties fell outside of the defined 'forest land'. However, that state's forest department had dismissed all objections stating that these lands were notified under the PLPA, 1900 and were to be treated as 'forest land.'
Khattar, opposing the top court's directive this time, said that Forest Act and land notified under PLPA are different adding that 40 per of the area of Haryana comes under PLPA.
"Area notified under Forest Act and land notified under PLPA (Punjab Land Preservation Act) are different. Due to some mistakes both land were treated as one. 40 per cent of area of Haryana comes under PLPA," said the Chief Minister.
Khattar also said, "PLPA was for purpose of conserving and restoring erosion of soil, and was applicable for only a limited period. Several buildings in Gurugram and Faridabad, will have to be demolished if authorities were to remove all structures from forest land as defined."
The state government on Thursday submitted an affidavit at the top court stating that all land under PLPA cannot be treated as "forest land," taking an opposing stand from what it told the court in 2018.
Khattar further claimed that earlier wrong affidavits were submitted during the hearing.
"Earlier wrong affidavits were submitted. In our affidavit of 85 pages, we have requested Supreme Court to separate this (land comes under Forest Act and PLPA) and to take a decision on it," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU