Thousands flock Jewar for Noida Airport's foundation laying event

-
ALSO READ
CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Noida Airport land handed over to private developer, construction soon
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport today
-
Thousands of people, including women and children, on Thursday reached Jewar amid heavy security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues, including the state's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, will attend the event.
The Greenfield airport, which will be built near Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, is billed to be India's largest upon completion.
Heavy security has been deployed at and around the event venue. Visitors are being frisked before entering the 'jan sabha' area, officials said, adding that the police have banned black flags.
"The foundation stone of the world's fourth largest international airport, 'Noida International Airport' will be laid by respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. This airport will give Uttar Pradesh a new global identity. With this, Uttar Pradesh will be the only state to house five international airports," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.
Besides locals, scores of people from Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh and Agra arrived at Jewar on tractors and motorcycles.
BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who is credited to have played a key role during negotiations with farmers over land acquisition, led a convoy of hundreds of supporters to the venue.
The MLA himself drove a tractor as a number of people on motorcycles, cars, tractors and buses followed him to the event site, where personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary, besides the police were deployed.
"Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday held a meeting to review the security preparations for the programme. All police officials were briefed and directed not to allow any visitor carrying firearms, liquor, or black flags, etc to the venue," a police spokesperson said.
"Security personnel deployed at entry points have been directed to not allow any person without frisking. All officials were told to reach for duty four hours prior to the event and stay till 6 pm," the spokesperson said.
The airport is being developed by Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG's subsidiary Yamuna International Airport Private Limited for the Uttar Pradesh government.
The first phase of the project is spread over 1,300 hectares and would cost more than Rs 10,000 crore, the officials said, adding that it is expected to be ready by October 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU