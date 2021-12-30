Sharad Pawar says PM Narendra Modi has good hold on administration

-
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style of functioning, saying once he takes up any task, he makes sure it is completed.
Speaking at an event in Pune organized by Marathi daily 'Loksatta', Pawar said Modi takes a lot of efforts and gives ample time to get things done. "His temperament is such that once he takes up any task in hand, he will make sure that he will not stop till the time it (the task) reached its conclusion. He has a good hold on administration and that is his strong side," said the Rajya Sabha member. The NCP president, a political rival of the PM's party BJP, was replying to a question about what changes he has observed in Modi as a leader in all these years. Pawar said if decisions taken by the administration are not in sync with the common people and their aspirations, then one being hardworking is not enough as end results can not be neglected. "On this aspect, I see a lacuna," he said. The veteran politician said the PM emphasizes on how the administration and his colleagues can come together to ensure effective implementation of his government's policies. Modi has a different method of taking his colleagues along and that style was missing in past PMs like Manmohan Singh, the former Union minister said. Asked about actions taken by central agencies against some ministers in Maharashtra, which has a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and whether he ever wanted to raise this issue with the PM, Pawar said he has never spoken to Modi about the matter in the past and will never do so in the future as well.
