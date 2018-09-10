Shed differences and unite to save this country: Manmohan tells Opposition

Former prime minister Monday said it was time for all opposition parties to shed their differences and move forward unitedly "to save" sovereignty and democracy in the country.

The Narendra Modi government has taken a lot of steps not in the interest of the country and has now "crossed the limit", Singh said at a protest during a nationwide protest against rising fuel prices organised by the Congress and joined by various opposition parties.

was also present at the rally, held at the Ramlila ground here, but did not speak.

The former PM said all sections of society -- youth, farmers and common people -- are unhappy with the Modi government, which has failed to fulfil promises made to the people.

He urged the parties to listen to the voice of the people and move forward to save the country and democracy.

"The Modi government has done a lot which is not in interest. Now it has crossed the limit and time is coming to change it," he said.



Voices from across the country can be heard saying people are unhappy with the government, Singh said.

"Time for all parties to shed their issues and move forward unitedly ... it is possible only when you keep aside your own small issues and be ready to save the unity, sovereignty and democracy in the country," he said.

Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi started the country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the party.

Making his first appearance after returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, Gandhi began the bandh after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at The bandh began after Gandhi offered holy water from the lake.