You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Shooting at Cleveland barber shop in US leaves 5 people wounded: Officials

A shooting at a Cleveland barber shop on Thursday left five people wounded, authorities said.

USA | Shooting

AP  |  Cleveland 

A shooting at a Cleveland barber shop on Thursday left five people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the IFixUgly shop occurred around 3.10 pm when a man entered the business and began shooting at people inside the shop. The gunman fled the scene in a car, city police said, and he remained at large Thursday night.

A 29-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One man was listed in critical condition with a chest wound, police said, while the conditions of the other victims have not been released.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Authorities were trying to determine if anyone inside the shop also fired a weapon.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 07:52 IST

