Business Standard

Farmers' protest near Punjab CM's house in Sangrur enters 12th day

A protest by farmers near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur district over various demands, including compensation for crop damage due to rains and pest attack, entered the 12th day

Topics
farmers protest | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Farmers protest

A protest by farmers near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur district over various demands, including compensation for crop damage due to rains and pest attack, entered the 12th day on Thursday.

The protesters under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) threatened to intensify their stir if the AAP government did not accept their demands.

Farmers went on an indefinite protest on October 9 near Patiala Road over various demands, including compensation for crop damage due to rains and pest attacks, Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, compensation for land acquisition, compensation to dairy farmers whose livestock died due to lumpy skin disease and MSP for crops like maize, moong and basmati.

"We have started gheraoing one side of the road leading to the residence of the chief minister," said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

If the AAP government continues with its lax attitude" towards these demands, then the other side of the road will also be blocked, he warned.

As part of their protest, farmers parked their tractor-trolleys on the three-km stretch road.

The protesters were carrying rations, mattresses, cooking gas cylinders, fans and other essentials as they said they were ready for a long haul to press the chief minister to accept their demands.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 06:49 IST

