Sikkim coroanvirus update: Three more Covid-19 fatalities, 29 new cases

A female health worker was among
three more COVID-19 fatalities in Sikkim, where the death toll mounted to 25, an official said on Friday.
The 49-year-old health worker, posted as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) in STNM Hospital, died due to the contagion, he said.
She had comorbid conditions, the official added.
Sikkim reported 29 fresh infections since Thursday, taking the tally to 2,304, including 422 active cases, he said.
A total of 1,857 people have been cured of the disease.
The state has thus far tested 46,292 samples, the official said.
