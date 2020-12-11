Sikkim coronavirus update: 27 new Covid-19 cases reported

reported 27 new COVID-19



cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 5,290, an official said on Friday.

The state Information Education Communicaiton (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East registered 17 cases, while South and West Sikkim district recorded seven and three cases respectively.

The Himalayan state now has 362 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,716 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Bhutia said 94 patients have migrated to other states while 118 people have so far died of the disease.

East Sikkim has reported the highest number of cases at 3,960



Sikkim has tested 65,079 samples for COVID-19 so far including 243 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

