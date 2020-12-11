Sikkim coronavirus update: 27 new Covid-19 cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
-
Sikkim reported 27 new COVID-19
cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 5,290, an official said on Friday.
The state Information Education Communicaiton (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim registered 17 cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim district recorded seven and three cases respectively.
The Himalayan state now has 362 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,716 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.
Bhutia said 94 patients have migrated to other states while 118 people have so far died of the disease.
East Sikkim has reported the highest number of cases at 3,960
Sikkim has tested 65,079 samples for COVID-19 so far including 243 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU