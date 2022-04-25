Singapore reports 2,044 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi reports 756 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 1.52%
-
Singapore reported 2,044 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,182,168.
Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 259 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,785 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 249 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,741 local transmissions and 44 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 263 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
No death was reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 1,325, according to the Ministry.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU