Singer Mika Singh arrested in UAE for alleged sexual misconduct: Report

Singh was arrested in UAE after a model lodged a complaint that he had sent her inappropriate pictures

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Mika Singh
File Photo of Mika Singh Photo: Twitter (@MikaSingh)

Singer Mika Singh was arrested in UAE for allegedly sending "indecent pictures" to a teenaged Brazilian model, according to a media report on Thursday.

Singh, who was here to perform at a party, was arrested in UAE after the model lodged a complaint that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources.

He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said.

The 'Subah Ho Na De' hitmaker was last seen on stage at a Bollywood awards ceremony followed by a performance at a private party.

Singh has sought consular access and the embassy staff is working on his case, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was quoted as saying in the report.

This is not the first time that the singer has been facing charges of inappropriate behaviour.

He has been accused of forcibly kissing the Bollywood's controversial actress Rakhi Sawant.
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 00:20 IST

