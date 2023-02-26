JUST IN
Sisodia's arrest is law taking its course in liquor scam, says LoP Bidhuri
Business Standard

Sisodia's arrest a welcome step, AAP misused power: Delhi Cong chief

Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI is a welcome step, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said on Sunday, claiming that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth"

Topics
Delhi | Manish Sisodia | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case is a welcome step, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said on Sunday, claiming that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth".

He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the mastermind of the "corrupt deal".

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

"The arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI is a welcome step though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the master mind of the corrupt deal.

"AAP used power to accumulate wealth and Kejriwal deserves to be behind bars for betraying the people of Delhi," Chaudhary alleged.

He claimed that the Delhi Congress was the "first to flag the liquor deal" and had also staged protests demanding Sisodia and Kejriwal's arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 21:27 IST

`
