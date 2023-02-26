Sisodia's arrest a welcome step, AAP misused power: Delhi Cong chief

-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case is a welcome step, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said on Sunday, claiming that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth".
He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the mastermind of the "corrupt deal".
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.
"The arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI is a welcome step though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the master mind of the corrupt deal.
"AAP used power to accumulate wealth and Kejriwal deserves to be behind bars for betraying the people of Delhi," Chaudhary alleged.
He claimed that the Delhi Congress was the "first to flag the liquor deal" and had also staged protests demanding Sisodia and Kejriwal's arrest.
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 21:27 IST
