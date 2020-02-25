JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India, neglecting climate change
Business Standard

Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu; peer wears mask to court

Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for inoculation of lawyers

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Six judges of the Supreme Court are suffering from swine flu, following which they did not attend court, an apex court judge said on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus.

An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask.

Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for innoculation  of lawyers.

The Chief Justice suggested during the meeting that lawyers as well as bar association chief should also take the initiative for preventive measures against the disease, Justice Chandrachud added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave to tackle the health emergency.

Dave told IANS that some foreign delegation members who participated in a judicial conference in the apex court complex recently were infected by the virus.

Two of the judges suffering from swine flu are on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabrimala verdict case, the hearing of which has been delayed as a result.

 
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU