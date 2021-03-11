Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

-
ALSO READ
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Sasikala signals truce with AIADMK
-
Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday in Chennai.
This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.
On Monday, the AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU