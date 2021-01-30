BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

-
ALSO READ
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami declares 'Thai Poosam' a public holiday
AIADMK General Council ratifies Palaniswami as CM candidate
Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 3,758 crore as 'Nivar' relief from Centre
Tamil Nadu asks Centre for special Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat Covid-19
-
BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.
Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.
the BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor