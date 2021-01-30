JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

West Bengal assembly polls should be violence-free, says governor
Business Standard

BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

Polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May

Topics
AIADMK | Bharatiya Janata Party | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

JO Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda | File photo

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.

the BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 30 2021. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY