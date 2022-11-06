SL navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in northern waters

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
UN calls for implementing faster steps to secure critical ocean health
India lost 329 tigers in 3 years, including 29 due to poaching: Govt
Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching
Leopard cub found dead in Mumbai's Film City; forest dept denies poaching
-
The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 Indian fishermen who were allegedly poaching in the northern waters of the Island nation and seized two trawlers on Saturday evening.
The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) stated that the arrests were made during "a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters".
"Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka's waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities. As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka's waters, in seas north of Talaimannar," SLN said in a statement.
Two Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command had been deployed for the operation. The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen have been brought to Talaimannar and they were handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings, the navy stated.
The SLN also said that it continues to remain vigilant and conducts operations to prevent illegal fishing, taking into account the consequences of such activities of foreign fishermen on the livelihood of local fishermen and biodiversity of the marine environment.
--IANS
sfl/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 07:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU