JUST IN
Delhi air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned
Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari's son, Mau MLA sent to ED remand
Fire in electrical metre room of highrise in Thane district; none hurt
Maharashtra Cong leader hurt in accident while going to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
UP CM lays foundation of hostel for nursing students of BRD Medical College
68 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, 1 death; positivity rate 1.37%
With matter in SC, Bengal minister assures DA arrear payment at right time
Over 50 lakh rural homes in West Bengal now get tap water: Mamata
Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers
Study finds how regular aspirin use can cause stomach bleeding
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned
Business Standard

SL navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in northern waters

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) stated that the arrests were made during 'a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters'

Topics
sri lanka | Indian fishermen | India-Sri Lanka

IANS  |  Colombo 

SL navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in northern waters

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 Indian fishermen who were allegedly poaching in the northern waters of the Island nation and seized two trawlers on Saturday evening.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) stated that the arrests were made during "a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters".

"Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka's waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities. As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka's waters, in seas north of Talaimannar," SLN said in a statement.

Two Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command had been deployed for the operation. The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen have been brought to Talaimannar and they were handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings, the navy stated.

The SLN also said that it continues to remain vigilant and conducts operations to prevent illegal fishing, taking into account the consequences of such activities of foreign fishermen on the livelihood of local fishermen and biodiversity of the marine environment.

--IANS

sfl/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 07:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU