JUST IN
Delhi court defers order on Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in PMLA case
BJP in UP a govt of scams: Akhilesh Yadav over alleged AYUSH admission scam
Rahul, Aaditya are two young leaders capable of leading country: Raut
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap: Yellen
CAA enactment in Northeast, WB should not be a problem: MoS Rajkumar Singh
LIVE news updates: Polling begins in Himachal to elect 68-member Assembly
Patnaik orders for filling up 7,540 teacher vacancies in govt high schools
President Biden is eager to meet PM Modi at G20 this year: Jake Sullivan
Winter session likely to commence from Dec 1st week in old building
Delhi records 30 fresh coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
35 nominations filed so far for Delhi's Dec 4 municipal corporation polls
Business Standard

Social media has enabled voices of outsiders to be heard, says Tharoor

Speaking during a debate on 'Social Media Strengthens Democracy' at the Tata Literature Festival, he said social media gives voice to the voiceless and this can be seen in the way

Topics
Sashi Tharoor | Social Media | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shashi Tharoor at Jaipur Lit Fest.
Shashi Tharoor

Social media has enabled the voices of the outsider to be heard in a system dominated by elites and made government institutions more accountable, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Friday.

Speaking during a debate on 'Social Media Strengthens Democracy' at the Tata Literature Festival, he said social media gives voice to the voiceless and this can be seen in the way

popular protests have been organized in many countries in recent times.

Mobilisation through social media helped usher in democracy in a country like Tunisia, Tharoor said.

He also pointed out how social media was used by pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, and how it helped movements like Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street and agitations for abortion rights in the US and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest in India.

Social media has permitted the outsider also to be heard in the narrative that has traditionally been dominated by elites, insiders and for the first time the outsider gets to have their voice heard, he said.

Government institutions have become more accountable, he said, citing an example of how a passenger can tweet about problems faced during a train journey and seek redressal.

The Congress MP also spoke about how late Sushma Swaraj, when she was External Affairs minister, effectively used social media to help Indian nationals facing problems in foreign countries.

During the Covid-19 pandemic social media was used to disseminate information about the transmission of the virus, how to avoid its spread and safe hygiene practices, the Congress MP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sashi Tharoor

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU