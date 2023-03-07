JUST IN
SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son meets startup founders in Delhi
Need equitable access to digital innovations for women, girls: WHO
Climate change, glacier topography, morphology control glacial retreat
Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties
India to send 20,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar port
Women's Day: 75 female CRPF bikers to ride over 1,800 kms into Naxal core
PM receives grand welcome in Guwahati, 5,000 artists perform Bihu dance
1% women migrated in search of job, 87% shifted due to marriage: NSSO
Telangana govt's schemes aim to promote women empowerment: CM KCR
Power Min mandates 40% renewable purchase obligation for thermal plants
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Need equitable access to digital innovations for women, girls: WHO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son meets startup founders in Delhi

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups during his day-long visit to the national capital, according to sources.

Topics
Masayoshi Son | SoftBank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Masayoshi Son
Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups during his day-long visit to the national capital, according to sources.

Masayoshi Son, 65, also attended Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding festivities in the capital.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, tweeted a photo of himself and the investor while another picture posted by him had various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

"Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," Sharma tweeted.

Specific details about Masayoshi Son's India visit were not immediately available, and a message sent to SoftBank Group did not elicit any response.

SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho.

In December 2021, Masayoshi Son had said that he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Masayoshi Son

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU