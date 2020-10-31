Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former prime minister on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards in the capital on this day in 1984.

While and Priyanka Gandhi paid floral tributes to at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal", here, paid his tributes in a tweet as he was not in Delhi.

Local media reports from Himachal Pradesh stated he was in Shimla.

"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi noted that it was both her grandmother's death anniversary and Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary.

"It was my grandmother who introduced me to Valmiki ji's teachings. Valmiki ji's teachings inspire me to raise the voice of the underprivileged in the society and join their fight for justice," she said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala were among several party leaders who paid rich tributes to the former prime minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)