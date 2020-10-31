Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday.
The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984.
While Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal", here, Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes in a tweet as he was not in Delhi.
Local media reports from Himachal Pradesh stated he was in Shimla.
"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.
In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi noted that it was both her grandmother's death anniversary and Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary.
"It was my grandmother who introduced me to Valmiki ji's teachings. Valmiki ji's teachings inspire me to raise the voice of the underprivileged in the society and join their fight for justice," she said.
Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala were among several party leaders who paid rich tributes to the former prime minister.
