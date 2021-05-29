Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Goa by June 5, says IMD

The onset of the over Kerala is likely around May 31 and it may reach on June 5, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said here on Saturday.

"The conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of the over Kerala around May 31. It is expected to hit by June 5," senior scientist Rahul M said here.

The usual date of the monsoon's arrival in Kerala is June 1, while gets first showers on June 6, he said.

The duration of its progress from Kerala to Goa can be shorter or longer depending on the conditions, he added.

The had announced the Monsoon's arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21.

The impact of cyclone Tauktae is over and it will not have any more influence on Goa, the official said, adding that the impact of cyclone Yaas has also ended.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places in Goa till May 31, the predicted on Saturday.

It also warned fishermen in the state of rough sea conditions for the next five days.

