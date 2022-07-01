Special two-day session of Maharashtra Assembly postponed to July 3

-
-
A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will commence here from July 3, officials said on Friday.
A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.
During the cabinet meeting held on Thursday chaired for the first time by Eknath Shinde, soon after he took over as the new chief minister of the state, it was decided that the special session of the assembly will be held on July 2 and 3. However, the dates have been rescheduled.
A trust vote is also likely to be held during the session.
Shinde, who has the support of 39 MLAs of the breakaway Shiv Sena group, 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP is expected to move the motion of confidence on the floor of the House during the two-day session.
