SpiceJet transports 4.1 tonnes of vaccine from Pune to 5 cities on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
-
SpiceJet said on Tuesday it transported 122 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine, weighing total 4.1 tonnes, from Pune to five cities across India.
This was the second round of COVID-19 vaccine transportation flights operated by SpiceJet, said the airline's spokesperson in a statement.
The first round took place on January 12 and 13.
"On January 19, 2021, SpiceJet shipped 122 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine weighing 4.1 tonnes from Pune to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Leh," the spokesperson mentioned.
SpiceJet carried 38 boxes of vaccine to Patna, 35 boxes to Vijayawada, 30 to Hyderabad, 28 to Bhubaneswar and one box to Leh from Pune via Delhi which will reach the capital of Ladakh on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
India started movement of coronavirus vaccine on January 12 and the vaccination drive commenced on January 16.
On January 12, SpiceJet shipped 364 boxes weighing 11 tonnes of nearly four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune and on January 13 carried 111 boxes weighing 3.5 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine from Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to a host of cities across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU