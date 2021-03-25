Spike in daily Covid-19 cases: India reports 53,476 new infections

saw53,476 new infections in a day,the highest single day rise so far this year, taking thenationwide COVID-19tally to1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at3,95,192 comprising 3.35per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days. The death toll increased to1,60,692 with 251 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as54,366 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 23.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,12,31,650,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,23,75,03,882 samples have been tested up toMarch 24with10,65,021 samples being tested on Wednesday.

