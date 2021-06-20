Sputnik V Covid vaccine roll out delayed for some days in Delhi: Official

-
ALSO READ
Mankind Pharma may partner RDIF for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
India approves Sputnik V vaccine, to produce 850 mn doses annually: RDIF
India to get first doses of Sputnik V vaccine by May 1, says RDIF CEO
Panacea Biotec zooms 20% as company to make 100 mn Sputnik V doses yearly
-
The roll out of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at Indraprastha Apollo and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi has been delayed for some days, officials said on Sunday.
A spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals said the facility in Delhi will tentatively start administering the two-dose vaccine by June 25.
An official had earlier said the hospital would start giving Sputnik V jabs by June 20.
According to an official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, there is a delay on the part of the suppliers.
"We are expecting (roll out) next week," he said.
Fortis Healthcare, which had said it would make Sputnik V available at its Gurgaon and Mohali hospitals from Saturday, also has not started administering the Russian vaccine so far.
"The roll out did not happen on Saturday. We expect there will be some clarity on Monday," an official said.
The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.
Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed Sputnik V and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia.
Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.
Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart.
According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU