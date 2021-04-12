Steps being taken to increase number of Covid beds in Delhi hospitals: CM

Several steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in both private and government hospitals in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Some government and private hospitals will again be converted into fully COVID facilities, government officials said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief Minister describing the situation as very serious and appealing to people not to step out unless it is urgent.

In a tweet after the review meeting, Kejriwal appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals.

"Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl follow covid protocols. 2. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible," he wrote on Twitter.

The government is alert and taking all necessary steps in view of the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, officials said.