Covid disruptions: Fuel consumption contracts for the first time in decades

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
British Safety Council offers robust 'Return to Work' Covid-19 protocol
G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 additional months
United Nations summit in December to push action on Covid-19 pandemic
Non-food bank credit offtake slows to 6.5% in February
-
The Covid-19 pandemic is now bringing out the real impact it had on demand compression and economic activity in various sectors.
Fuel consumption, an important barometer of the health of an economy, had shown contraction for the first time in two decades falling by a big margin of over nine per cent in FY21 as pandemic related lockdowns curbed economic activity and reduced the movement of goods and services across the country.
According to oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), country's total consumption off petroleum products fuel two 195 million tonne (mt) in 2020-21 as against 214 mt in previous financial year.
This is for the first time since 1998-99 that consumption of petroleum products have shrunk in the country indicating the extent of economic impact that's the pandemic is having in the country.
Interestingly, while FY21 numbers shows a sharp decline, in March India's fuel consumption rose to its highest since December 2019 growing by 18 per cent to close to about 19 mt.
For FY21, the decline in consumption has been led by diesel that remained affected throughout the year as slim economic activities resulted in lesser requirement of transport. Diesel consumption fell 12 per cent to 73 mt while petrol demand shrank 7 per cent to 28 mt.
Among petroleum products, only LPG consumption has grown as government the scope of using the cleaner fuel under its Ujjwala Yojana to include 1 crore more households while cooking activity remained active in most part of the lockdown.
Other products including aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and naphtha remained affected due to demand compression.
--IANS
sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU