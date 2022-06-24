Students in Bihar provoked through Whatsapp groups during Agnipath protest

After the massive violence in Bettiah district of during the Agnipath protest, the police investigation reveals that the students of the district were provoked through a group originating from state capital .

"The violence in Bettiah was well planned and the students were allegedly provoked through a group originating from . There were some provocative messages that were uploaded on a group called "Future Fauji" on June 17," said a police officer of west Champaran district.

As per the content of the messages, the group members spent Rs 108 to buy petrol and set government properties and the properties of BJP leaders on fire.

The Whatsapp group members reportedly provoked BJP leaders who are playing with the future of the youth of the country.

"The agitation would get successful only when we set the properties of government and BJP leaders on fire," the content of the conversation said.

On June 17, a large scale of violence occurred in several districts of Bihar, including in Bettiah, where protesters have set the properties of state BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Lauriya BJP MLA Vinay Bihari.

The protesters also set the properties of BJP MLAs, Aruna Devi in Nawada and C.N. Singh in Chapra.

The Agnipath protests lasted for five days from June 16 to 20 with massive violence in .

Several trains were set on fire in various districts, including Patna, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, west Champaran, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Nawada, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Supaul and other districts.

"The rumours were spread in through Whatsapp groups. The investigation is currently underway as several names have come up. We have arrested some accused and also identified many others who were involved in the arson. The raids are underway," said Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police, west Champaran.

