Business Standard

Students performing well due to Delhi govt's focus on education: LG Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said the city government's focus on improving the education sector had ensured that students are performing well now

Delhi government | education | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vinai Kumar Saxena
Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said the city government's focus on improving the education sector had ensured that students are performing well now.

During his maiden address in Delhi Assembly on the first day of the budget session, Saxena said the government is upgrading the education and health infrastructure in the national capital.

"New hospitals will add 16,000 beds while existing hospitals are being upgraded," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:09 IST

