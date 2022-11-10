JUST IN
Supreme Court allows house arrest request of activist Gautam Navlakha
9 Indians among 10 killed, several injured in Maldives fire incident
Second round of Assam-Meghalaya border talks likely by November-end: Sangma
Delhi's air quality further improves, but still in 'very poor' category
SC refuses to accord urgent hearing on PIL on Delhi air pollution
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang: NCS
In court, Centre defends excluding Dalit Muslims, Christians from SC list
Only 2.1 mn houses to be built for poor in AP as against sanctioned 2.83 mn
IMD issues orange alert in Chennai and adjoining districts for Nov 11, 12
Global entities, fund managers keen to invest in India: IFSCA Chairman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
9 Indians among 10 killed, several injured in Maldives fire incident
Business Standard

Supreme Court allows house arrest request of activist Gautam Navlakha

Supreme Court allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report

Topics
Gautam Navlakha | Supreme Court | Activists arrest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Source: Gautam Navlakha Twitter

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Navlakha

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU