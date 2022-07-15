Suspected gas leak from CPCL in Chennai, TNPCB monitors air quality

-
ALSO READ
CPCL surges 16% in two days on strong Q4 results; Dolly Khanna buys stake
CPCL hits over four-year high; zooms 164% in 7 weeks on strong earnings
Vedanta Ltd invites EoI to sell Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi
India carefully monitors developments along its border areas: MEA
DMK takes massive lead in Tamil Nadu urban local body elections
-
The Tamil Nadu pollution control board (TNPCB) has commenced monitoring the air quality after residents complained of a pungent order suspected to be due to Sulphur Dioxide leak from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).
Residents of Tiruvottiyur and Manali in Chennai city have been complaining of a pungent smell for the past few days and several healthy people had complained of breathlessness. Residents living in an area of 2-3 kms of CPCL have complained of pungent smell and breathlessness, particularly during the morning and evening times.
A senior officer with the TNPCB while speaking to IANS said, "We have received complaints from residents of Jyothi Nagar in Tiruvattiyor and in Manali areas. We are monitoring the air quality for the next 24 hours and will find out what exactly has happened."
The officer also said that a few days ago CPCL had imported Sulphur dioxide from Russia with high sulphur content and the PCB has directed CPCL not to further import that particular variety of crude oil.
CPCL officials, however, denied that there was any leak from the plant and a senior official told IANS that they are assisting the PCB officials in finding out the gas that has leaked. The official said, "If the leak was from our plant, our workers and officials would have felt it first."
The CPCL official also denied that there was no crude import with high sulphur content from Russia and that crude comes from Mumbai and the Middle East.
However, the PCB has directed the CPCL to install incinerators with Sulphur Recovery Units (SRUs). The pollution control board also directed CPCL that emission standards are complied with and to achieve Sulphur Recovery efficiency of 98.7 per cent at all times in compliance with the Union Environment Ministry notification of March 2008.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU