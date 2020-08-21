India's clean cities in pics: Indore on top for 4th time in row; see list

#1 Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for a fourth straight year. Expressing happiness over Indore's top ranking for the fourth straight year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the city has now become a role model for the world in cleanliness.
#2 Surat (Gujarat)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed happiness over the news. The cities were classified into four colours: green, blue, black, and red, with green being the cleanest city, and red the most polluted.
#3 Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works Eknath Shinde said that the state has performed a hat-trick by bagging the maximum number of awards in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2020 for urban areas.
#4 Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)
Chhattisgarh ranked first in the category of best performing states with more than hundred urban local bodies, while Jharkhand topped the list in the less than one hundred urban local bodies category.
#5 Mysore (Karnataka)
The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 -- the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country -- were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony where 129 awards were given in different categories.
#6 Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
#7 Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave credit to people, elected representatives and officials of these cities for accepting the appeal of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about cleanliness, which helped in getting the rankings.
#8 New Delhi (NDMC)
Swachh Survekshan, meant to monitor the performance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, was launched in 2014.
#9 Chandrapur (Maharashtra)
Talking to reporters in Mumbai Shinde said in the category of cities with population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra's Karad bagged the first position, followed by Saswad and Lonavala. In the Western region, in the list of cities with less than 25,000 population, Panhala bagged an award, while Jejuri got an award in the category of sustainable clean city, Shinde said.
#10 Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)
This year, the survey was conducted in 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns and completed in 28 days.
