Take advantage of India being 3rd-largest startup ecosystem: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 830 mn
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
LIVE: PM's US visit allowed for high-level interactions, says Foreign Secy
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the students to take full advantage of the opening of various sectors as India is the third-largest startup ecosystem of the world and the present generation is fortunate enough as it has not suffered the damaging impact of the earlier defensive and dependent psychology.
Inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University in Pune, PM Modi underscored the changed mood of the country, and said "your generation is fortunate in a way that it has not suffered the damaging impact of the earlier defensive and dependent psychology. If this change has come in the country, then the first credit of it also goes to all of you, goes to our youth."
The Prime minister underlined the confidence of New India and mentioned that India is among the largest economies of the world and maintains the third largest start up ecosystem of the world.
"Missions like Startup India, Stand Up India, Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat are representing your aspirations. Today's India is innovating, improving, and influencing the whole world", he said. The Prime Minister said that Punekars know very well how India showed its prowess to the world in the context of Corona vaccination," he added.
He also inaugurated Symbiosis Arogya Dham. Governor Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was among those present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "India has emerged as a global leader in the sectors which were previously considered out of reach. India has become the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. Seven years ago, there were only two mobile manufacturing companies in India. Today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work."
Even in the defence sector, the Prime Minister said, "India, which was recognized as the world's largest importer country, is now becoming a defence exporter. Today, two major defence corridors are coming up, where the biggest modern weapons will be made to meet the defence needs of the country."
The Prime minister called upon the students to take full advantage of the opening of various sectors. Mentioning the recent reforms in the sectors of the Geo-spatial Systems, drones, semi-conductors and space technology, the Prime minister said, "the government in the country today trusts the strength of the youth of the country. That's why we are opening sectors one after the other for you".
"Whatever field you are in, the way you set goals for your career, in the same way you should have some goals for the country", said PM Modi. He asked them to find solutions for the local problems. He asked them to maintain their fitness and stay happy and vibrant.
"When our goals go from personal growth to national growth, then the feeling of being a participant in nation-building takes over", PM Modi said.
He also highlighted India's influence and said that India is safely bringing out its citizens from the war zone through Operation Ganga during the Ukraine crisis. "Big countries of the world are finding it difficult to do so. But it is the growing influence of India that we have brought thousands of students back to our homeland", he said
The Prime Minister also asked the student to select themes to work on every year and select these themes keeping in mind the national and global needs. He said that results and ideas can be shared with the Prime Minister's office also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU