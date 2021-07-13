Share MHA memo on deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants: HC to Centre

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
100 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast over past week: IOM
HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs
-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre to share in a sealed cover its office memorandum pertaining to the deportation of illegal migrants from Bangladesh.
Justice Rekha Palli passed the order after she was informed by central government counsel Dev Prakash Bhardwaj that the document was confidential in nature.
What is so confidential? Just because you appear for the Union you have the habit of saying confidential, the court remarked.
Bhardwaj then submitted that the document could be shared with the court in a sealed cover, although he himself had not seen it.
The court was hearing a petition by three people claiming to be Bangladeshi nationals who seek to be repatriated to their country.
The three, one of whom is a minor, assert that it is unclear as to how they reached here and were presently residing in a night shelter.
Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, representing them, submitted that his clients may be allowed leave and the petition be disposed of.
The court, however, responded, This is not so easy. I can't pass such a simple order.
Bhardwaj said that there was a procedure to be followed in such cases and they have to first get an exit permit from the Embassy of Bangladesh.
In its affidavit filed in response to the petition, the Home Ministry and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Delhi, stated that since the foreign nationals here do not possess any travel documents such as visa or any document to prove their identity, they were illegal migrants who could be repatriated to their home country only after their nationality is confirmed.
The affidavit further informs that task of detection and identification of illegal migrants from Bangladesh in the national capital was assigned to Delhi Police.
Explaining the procedure for deportation, the affidavit submits that after receiving such Bangladeshi nationals, their movement is restricted and once arrangement for repatriation is made, they are sent to West Bengal where they are handed over to Indian Border Security Force for their passage through the immigration borders.
It is also stated that since India shares a porous border with Bangladesh, there is an influx of illegal migrants from there and the procedure adopted for their repatriation is different and simpler from that of illegal migrants of other nationalities.
FRRO, Delhi being the civil authority has been repatriating illegal migrants of Bangladesh as per instructions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs... The above mentioned memorandums are secret in nature and can be produced in a sealed cover whenever ordered/required.., the affidavit reads.
On an earlier occasion, Delhi Police had informed the court that the three persons in question in the petition were not found to be involved in any criminal or other case.
The court allowed Mishra to file a short response to centre's affidavit. The matter would be heard next on August 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU