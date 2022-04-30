Taking steps to ensure adequate power supply in J-K, says Govt

Amid a looming in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Friday said it was taking measures to ensure adequate electricity supply in the union territory.

"The Power Development Department (PDD) was able to supply 1,575 MW and 170 LAC units of energy, which is the highest load served to Kashmir on the occasion of 'Shab-e-Qadr' from 1800 hrs of 28th April 2022 to 0600 hrs of 29th April 2022," an official spokesperson said.

Compared to last year, the power supply on the occasion this year was higher by 55 megawatt and seven LAC units, he said.

On Shab-e-Qadr last year, the Valley got a supply of 1,520 MW peak load and 163 LAC.

Principal Secretary, PDD, Nitishwar Kumar said he was grateful to the Union Power Minister R K Singh for providing additional 207 MW to Jammu and Kashmir, which will "substantially" add to the power availability in the union territory.

"We are trying to procure as much power available at the energy exchange at whatever price demanded. But due to increased nationwide demand, we can avail only limited power. However, I am confident that the situation will improve in the coming days and we will be able to give better supply," Kumar said.

