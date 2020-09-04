Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: Tiruchirappalli records 114 Covid-19 cases

JUST IN
Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 114 new coronavirus cases, informed state health department.

A total of 909 people are receiving treatment not only in hospitals but also at home.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state of Tamil Nadu a total of 52,070 active cases of coronavirus, with 38,6173 being cured. 7,608 have so far died in the state after contracting the lethal infection.

With 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 13:24 IST

