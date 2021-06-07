Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate all 21,493 Nilgiri advasis by June-end

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
The Tamil Nadu government is planning to vaccinate all 21,493 Adivasis or tribals in the Nilgiri district by the end of this month.
The state's Public Health Department in a statement on Sunday night said that it will get all the tribes of the district inoculated.
State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam during his visit to Udhagamandalam on Sunday told reporters that of the 21,493 Adivasis in Nilgiri district, only 3,000 were vaccinated so far. The state aims to vaccinate all.
The Office of Public Health said that the minister had visited the tribal colony of Chemmanatham along with state Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, and Nilgiri District Collector Innocent Divya.
Subramaniam told IANS: "Yes, I have visited Chemmanatham tribal settlement and have called upon the district administration to inoculate all the 172 tribal people living there.
"We have also planned a special drive to vaccinate all the Adivasi and tribal people and 18,000 doses of vaccine will be brought to the district for this to fulfill the June end deadline."
The minister also said that the state has so far received 1.15 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses and another 42 lakh doses were expected in June.
The minister inspected the construction of the Government medical college and hospital and also the oxygen storage tank at Udhagamandalam.
--IANS
aal/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU