Tamil Nadu receives 68% excess rainfall in ongoing northeast monsoon

-
ALSO READ
"NEET an injustice," Tamil Nadu Cong urges CM Stalin's intervention
Tamil Nadu may extend Covid lockdown by a week on experts' advice
Tamil Nadu govt to continue with Rs 4000 dole to all ration cardholders
Madras High Court questions Tamil Nadu govt over panel on NEET
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin convenes all party meet on Mekedatu dam row
-
Tamil Nadu has received 68 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon and three people and over 300 heads of cattle were killed in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.
Large quantum of water was being released from reservoirs including at Mettur in Salem, which caters to the Cauvery delta districts.
Thenpennai river in Villupuram was overflowing while Palar in Kancheepuram was brimming.
Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said the state has received 518.99 mm of rainfall from October 1 till date, which was an excess of 68 per cent during this period.
Thirty seven districts in the state received rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Tirupathur district receiving the highest of 39.91 mm, he said in a release.
In Villupuram, 18,500 hectares of farm lands were inundated due to the overflowing Thenpennai and efforts were on to clear the water.
Around 10,000 people in the district have been lodged in 220 relief camps.
In neighbouring Cuddalore district, the number of persons in such camps was 4,000.
"In the last 24 hours, three people have been killed in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts," he said, adding 368 heads of cattle had also perished.
While 65,000 cusecs of water was being released from Mettur, the quantum at Poondi, which caters to Chennai, was 29,684 cusecs.
Teams of NDRF were involved in various activities in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore.
Further, 419 camps were active in 14 districts of the state where a little over 34,000 people, evacuated from low-lying areas, have been housed, Ramachandran added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU