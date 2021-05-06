Tamil Nadu records highest single-day surge of 24,898 coronavirus cases

recorded 24,898 new



COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 12,97,500, while a record 195 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 14,974.

According to a medical bulletin, 21,546 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,51,058, leaving 1,31,468 active infections.

Chennai accounted for 6,678 new infections, totalling to3,70,596 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,021 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,52,130, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,35,45,987.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,039 cases, Coimbatore 2,068 and Thiruvallur 1,560 while 31 districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Cuddalore reported 366, Dharmapuri 230, Dindigul 307, Erode 590, Kallakurichi 175, Kancheepuram 836, Kanyakumari 445, Karur 229, Krishnagiri 390, Madurai 996, Nagapattinam 333, Namakkal 322, Nilgiris 113, Pudukottai 182, Ramanathapuram 180, Ranipet 275 and Salem 614.

Sivagangai recorded, 148, Tenkasi 280, Thanjavur 165, Theni 456, Thirupathur 176, Thiruvannamalai 304, Thiruvarur 269, Tuticorin 796, Tirunelveli 688, Tiruppur 443, Tiruchirappalli 746, Vellore 614, Villupuram 466 and Virudhunagar 269, the bulletin said.

As many as 27 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations including one from Saudi Arabia, it added.

