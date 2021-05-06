Covid: Death toll crosses 300 in Ghaziabad, 284 dead in Gautam Buddh Nagar

-
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Ghaziabad rose to 303 on Thursday with 15 more fatalities, while 13 more people died of the disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 284, official data showed.
The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 587, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Of the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,227 fresh infections during the period, pushing its tally to 50,480. Its active caseload reached 8,525, the data showed.
Ghaziabad logged 953 new cases that pushed its infection tally to 46,026 and active cases to 6,915, it showed.
On the brighter side, 1,027 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 715 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period, pushing the overall recoveries in the districts to 41,671 and 38,808, respectively.
The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 0.56 per cent the and recovery rate is 82.54 per cent, while in Ghaziabad, it was 0.65 per cent and 84.31 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,59,844 from 2,62,474 on Wednesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 11,51,571 and the death toll surged to 14,501 on Thursday, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
