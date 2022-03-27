Tamil Nadu registers 34 fresh Covid-19 infections, zero deaths

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 34 new Covid-19 infections and pushed the caseload to 34,52,681 so far. There were no deaths and the tally remained at 38,025, said the Health Department.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 58 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the number cured to 34,14,262 till date. There were 394 active infections, a bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 19 while 11 districts saw cases below 10.

The State capital of Chennai has hitherto seen 7,51,013 infected people.

A total of 29,454 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the number examined until today was 6,54,83,861.

Eight districts -- Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur -- reported zero active infections, according to the bulletin.

