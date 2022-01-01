Tamil Nadu reports 1,489 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
: Tamil Nadu continued to record an upward trend in new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 1,489 infections and eight more deaths, pushing the numbers till date to 27,49,534 and 36,784 respectively, the Health Department said.
Recoveries were less than the new cases with 611 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,04,410 leaving 8,340 active infections, a bulletin said here.
A total of 1,03,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of specimens examined to 5,75,47,850 so far.
Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet saw bulk of new cases with 682 and 168 cases respectively, while the rest were spread across other districts.
As many as 17 districts reported new infections below 10, while Mayiladuthurai recorded nil new case, the bulletin said.
Among those who tested positive included 19 returnees from various locations: United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
On the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the bulletin said one individual was confirmed with the strain taking the overall tally in the State to 121. It was 120 on Friday.
As many as 25 people were discharged after recovery from Omicron during the last 24 hours, leaving 27 active cases, the bulletin said.
