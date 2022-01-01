Mumbai reports 6,347 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
-
Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.
As per the bulletin, Out of 6,347 cases, 5,712 are asymptomatic. 451 patients have been recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases in the city rose to 7,91,457. The active caseload in the city stands at 22,334.
With 451 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 7,50,158.On December 31, the city had recorded 5,631 COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
As per the release by the ministry, "The active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU