Business Standard

TCS, Wipro, IndusNet teams win Microsoft India's coding hackathon

Microsoft India announced the top three winning teams of the coding hackathon, shortlisted based on their innovation and impact, were from TCS, Wipro, and IndusNet

Topics
TCS | Wipro | Microsoft

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Coding teaches us how to speak the tech language of computers and is well aligned with 21st century careers and life

Microsoft India on Monday announced the top three winning teams of the coding hackathon, shortlisted based on their innovation and impact, were from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and IndusNet.

The winning teams will receive cash rewards and exclusive invites to the Future Ready Technology Summit to be held in Bengaluru on January 5.

"India's developer community is one of the youngest and fastest growing in the world and we continue to empower them with the richest set of technologies and platforms to enable their dreams and to build for the future," Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

TCS's Ambarish Ganguly stood first, using Azure Cognitive Services and AI to design an Agriculture Hub that serves as a one-stop destination for farmers, helping them cultivate better crops, improve yield, and improve the quality of their lives with a futuristic and easy-to-use smart solution, said the company.

The second-placed Wipro team of two created a next-generation smart-search solution using Azure Cognitive Search Service to show how to boost search operations and improve productivity, employee engagement, and operational costs.

The third-placed team of five developers from IndusNet created a Smart Commercial Vehicle Tracking System using Azure IoT Services. The system monitors vehicles in motion in real-time, allowing fleet management companies to improve efficiency and maximise their return on investment, the company added.

The programme was launched in December 2022 and equipped developers with globally recognised and industry-endorsed skills and competencies in digital and cloud technologies.

Over 1,00,000 developers participated in the programme to receive Microsoft certifications, according to the company.

The programme was also supported by government and industry partners such as AICTE, NASSCOM, ICT Academy, and Foundit.

Moreover, developers also participated in a nationwide hackathon to "Innovate for India's Growth" as part of the programme.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:20 IST

